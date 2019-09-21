There’s something to suit everyone at new walking festival

A WALKING festival will be staged in Henley for the first time next month.

Henley Walkers are Welcome have put together 17 walks that start and finish in the town or surrounding area.

The festival will run from October 10 to 14 and includes walks for those keen of photography or the history of the town as well as Nordic walking, where participants use specially designed poles to help them.

There are also walks for people with mobility scooters and those who are visually impaired as well as a moonlight walk.

The walks vary in length and difficulty. Some require booking in advance and the majority are free to take part.

The walks are as follows:

Walk 1 A circular ramble of 6.6 miles around the Swyncombe Downs, starting at the Ewelme Park estate at 10.30am on October 10. Contact Alie Hagedoorn on 07894 580413.

Walk 2 Philippa’s Walk on October 10 at a time to be confirmed. Starting point and distance is also to be confirmed. Cost is £10 payable or arrival. Contact Philippa Sanders on 07710 453087.

Walk 3 A circular walk of 5.9 miles starting at Henley town hall at 2pm on October 11. The route takes in Greys Court and then back to Henley via Lambridge Wood. Dogs allowed. Contact Peter Stone on 07747 842023.

Walk 4 A high level walk of five miles to Aston by moonlight on October 11, meeting at the Argyll pub in Market Place, Henley, at 6pm and returning along the Thames Path. A pub meal in Henley is optional. Contact Alyth Yealland on 07521 699265.

Walk 5 A nine-mile Nordic walk deep in the heart of the Chiltern Hills. Meet at Maidensgrove Common at 9.30am on October 12. It costs £10 to take part and booking is essential. Contact Philippa Sanders on 07710 453087.

Walk 6 A 12-mile walk of two halves, starting at the car park next to the Stag and Huntsman pub in Hambleden at 10am on October 12. The first crosses the Thames at Hambleden lock and then goes east along the Thames Path through to the Harleyford estate.

The second half takes in Chiltern Hill beech woods, Rassler Wood and Pullinghills Wood and others before going back downhill to Hambleden. Contact Gerry Paine or Steve Dowling on 07961 642571.

Walk 7 A 3.5-mile walk from Henley to Remenham church and back along the river at 10am on October 12, starting at the town hall. Contact Sheila Dickie on 07800 819845.

Walk 8 A short dog walk, starting at Stoke Row Stores at 10.30am on October 12, ending at the Cherry Tree pub in the village at noon. Contact Anthea Osborn-Jones on 07966 245264.

Walk 9 A 10-mile walk starting at 11am at Henley town hall on October 12 and going west through Highlands Farm and towards Dunsden Green and the Lovibonds Brewery for refreshments. The return journey is via Binfield Heath and Shiplake Row, ending at Lovibonds Brewery. Contact Glen Lambert on 07779 146634.

Walk 10 A 3.5-mile walk on October 12, starting at Henley town hall at 2pm and going to the Toad Hall garden centre via Fawley Hill. The leader will give some of the history of the area. Booking required. Contact Ruth Gibson on 07748 563414.

Walk 11 An 11-mile walk in the hills to the west of Lane End. Meeting at the Lane End car park at 10am on October 13, the route takes in Ibstone Church via Turville and back via Poynatts Wood and Skirmett. Walkers should bring a picnic lunch. Contact Clive West on 01753 865583.

Walk 12 A family walk of four miles, starting at the Bottle and Glass Inn, Binfield Heath, at 10.15am on October 13. This walk will discover the trees, fruits and nuts the countryside has to offer and the folklore that surrounds them. The cost is £3 each and places must be booked in advance. Contact Philippa Sanders 07710 453087.

Walk 13 A 45-minute free taster session of Nordic walking led by an accredited instructor. Meet at Greys Court at 10.30am on October 13. Contact Anthea Osborn-Jones on 07966 245264.

Walk 14 A four-mile walk in the Hambleden Valley. meet in the public car park next to the Stag and Huntsman in Hambleden at 10.30am on October 13. Contact Mair Hunt on 07833 899639.

Walk 15 A 5km walk along the River Thames at 2pm on October 13, starting at the public car park in Mill Lane and taking in Marsh lock and weir. The walk will provide plenty of opportunities for photographs. Contact Paul Darvell on 07956 807442.

Walk 16 A one-hour walk around Henley, learning about Henley’s history and its links with Midsomer Murders. Meet at the Argyll pub in Market Place at noon on October 13. The cost is £12 per adult, £6 per child aged over eight to be paid on arrival.

Walk 17 A five-mile guided walk for the visually impaired with an optional pub lunch afterwards. Meeting at the Malsters Arms in Rotherfield Greys at 10.30am on October 14. Registered assistance dogs only. Contact Alan Futter on 07711 718474.