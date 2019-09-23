WI branch celebrates 75th birthday with cake and crafts

AN exhibition was held to mark the centenary of Peppard Women’s Institute.

More than 70 people attended the event at Peppard War Memorial Hall in Gallowstree Road.

The exhibits included minutes of WI meetings held in 1919 and a hand-knitted Nativity scene made by members. Other attractions included flower displays, produce stalls, sugar craft demonstrations and a silent auction with prizes such as sketches and paintings as well as a raffle.

The members served tea and cake to the visitors, including a fruit cake made by Mike Macleod, of Gallowstree Road, using a recipe from the 17th century.

President Irene Lindsay said: “It was a very good exhibition. It was very hard work but at the end we all thought it had been worthwhile.

“The main thing the WI has given us is friendship and support. My mother was a member and she certainly had that same lovely friendship and support at bad times. When my husband died in 2011, the WI were just fantastic and rallied around me – it was just great.”

The branch held a lunch to mark the exact date Peppard WI was founded on February 27, 1919.

It now has 29 members who meet in the hall on the second Wednesday of the month at 2pm.

Pictured are committee members, back row, Sandra Rhodes, Lesley Knight, Elaine Douglas and Beth Fossett. Front row, Pauline Lester, Irene Lindsay, Shaheena Siddique and Jeni Wood