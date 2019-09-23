Community campaigner dies at 99
A COMMUNITY campaigner and former chairman of ... [more]
THE Ways and Means Trust in Peppard will hold an autumn sale at Sonning Common village hall in Wood Lane on November 16 from 10am to 3pm,
Items for sale will include handmade preserves, jams, cakes, Christmas gifts and produce from the charity’s Greenshoots nursery at Manor Farm.
