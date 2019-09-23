Wintertime fun days

MORE fun days could be held in Sonning Common during the half term and Christmas holidays.

The parish council funded nine events in the field behind the war memorial hall in Reades Lane in August and would consider funding them again.

Organiser Penny Snowden, who runs the Active Leader programme for children and young adults, told the council that she would consider new activities suitable for the winter.

She explained that the summer events benefited more than 250 families in the village and a total of about 600 people.

Mrs Snowden said: “It was heartwarming to see people enjoying themselves who otherwise would have been stuck indoors and a bit depressed.

“I hope very much we can carry on doing it.”

Councillor Douglas Kedge said: “I think that was one of the best things that has happened in the village for a number of years.

“I am quite sure we shall support it next year.”