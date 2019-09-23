Monday, 23 September 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Wintertime fun days

MORE fun days could be held in Sonning Common during the half term and Christmas holidays. 

The parish council funded nine events in the field behind the war memorial hall in Reades Lane in August and would consider funding them again.

Organiser Penny Snowden, who runs the Active Leader programme for children and young adults, told the council that she would consider new activities suitable for the winter. 

She explained that the summer events benefited more than 250 families in the village and a total of about 600 people.

Mrs Snowden said: “It was heartwarming to see people enjoying themselves who otherwise would have been stuck indoors and a bit depressed.

“I hope very much we can carry on doing it.”

Councillor Douglas Kedge said: “I think that was one of the best things that has happened in the village for a number of years.

“I am quite sure we shall support it next year.”

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33