Christmas market bid

A CHRISTMAS market is set to be held at Sonning Common village hall from November 30 to December 1.

Organiser KC Gambhir Raj wants to use the Wood Lane hall’s car park as a space for local businesses to set up stalls.

He also wants to set up a Santa’s grotto and have live music.

The parish council has agreed to the proposal n principle but does not want to officially endorse the event.

Councillor Tom Fort expressed concern about the idea of food stalls outside.

He said: “We have to think very carefully about using the car park for cooking in the early part of winter. If it rains or snows, there are going to be problems.”

Mr Gambhir Raj said: “I want to help promote local businesses. Lots of restaurants want to come for this event and, if it’s possible, I would like them to set their stalls up outside. If we can do something together that would be great.”

The council agreed that Mr Gambhir Raj should try to get local businesses to help organise the event and it would consider the proposal to use the car park.