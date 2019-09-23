Monday, 23 September 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Christmas market bid

A CHRISTMAS market is set to be held at Sonning Common village hall from November 30 to December 1.

Organiser KC Gambhir Raj wants to use the Wood Lane hall’s car park as a space for local businesses to set up stalls.

He also wants to set up a Santa’s grotto and have live music.

The parish council has agreed to the proposal n principle but does not want to officially endorse the event. 

Councillor Tom Fort expressed concern about the idea of food stalls outside. 

He said: “We have to think very carefully about using the car park for cooking in the early part of winter. If it rains or snows, there are going to be problems.” 

Mr Gambhir Raj said: “I want to help promote local businesses.  Lots of restaurants want to come for this event and, if it’s possible, I would like them to set their stalls up outside. If we can do something together that would be great.”

The council agreed that Mr Gambhir Raj should try to get local businesses to help organise the event and it would consider the proposal to use the car park.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33