Hearing help

Community campaigner dies at 99
A COMMUNITY campaigner and former chairman of ... [more]
Monday, 23 September 2019
THE charity Action on Hearing Loss will be holding a help session at Henley library on Thursday from 10am to 1pm.
This will cover topics including hearing loss and tinnitus and where to find help and support.
23 September 2019
More News:
Photographer honoured for image of royal celebration
A PHOTOGRAPHER from Wargrave is to have one of ... [more]
Villager resurrects campaign to save historic pub sign
A PUB in Wargrave is facing demands to reinstall ... [more]
POLL: Have your say