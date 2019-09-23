Monday, 23 September 2019

Race day

THE third annual Emmer Green 10km run will take place on Sunday.

The race will begin in the playing fields at Emmer Green Primary School in Grove Road at 10.30am before taking the runners along quiet country lanes and footpaths. They will be chip-timed.

Children will be able to take part by running around the school playing field as many times as they can.

Registration costs £15 or £20 on the day for adults and £6.50 for the children’s event. For more information, visit emmergreen10k.org.uk

