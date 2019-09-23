Monday, 23 September 2019

Fundraiser for fire-hit scout hut

A FUND-RAISING quiz night will be held next month after a fire wrecked the scout hut in Shiplake.

The blaze happened on the early evening of September 9 and is being treated as arson by the police

Leaders of 1st Shiplake Scout Group fear the hut on Shiplake Row is beyond repair, although it was insured.

They are now having to rent accommodation to hold their meetings.

The “Quiz night with a twist” will be held at Dunsden village hall on October 11 at 7pm and will feature a bingo-style format.

Teams must answer 25 questions and write answers, along with a number, on a piece of paper. The answers will then be read out in a random order and the first team to get a line of five correct answers wins.

Tickets cost £10 in advance or £12 on the door and are available from the Corner Shop in Lower Shiplake and Binfield Heath Stores. A hot dog or burger is included in the price.

For more information, call 0118 940 3919 or visit 1stshiplake.org

