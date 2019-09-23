Monday, 23 September 2019

Doggy day

A FUND-RAISING and awareness event for dogs with arthritis will be held on Marsh Meadows in Henley tomorrow (Saturday) from 1pm to 4pm.

The Henley Veterinary Centre has organised three short walks and will give out information packs.

In exchange for a minimum £5 donation, participants will receive a goodie bag and entry into a raffle with prizes, including a pressure relief dog bed and hydrotherapy sessions.

