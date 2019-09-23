Community campaigner dies at 99
A COMMUNITY campaigner and former chairman of ... [more]
Monday, 23 September 2019
A FUND-RAISING and awareness event for dogs with arthritis will be held on Marsh Meadows in Henley tomorrow (Saturday) from 1pm to 4pm.
The Henley Veterinary Centre has organised three short walks and will give out information packs.
In exchange for a minimum £5 donation, participants will receive a goodie bag and entry into a raffle with prizes, including a pressure relief dog bed and hydrotherapy sessions.
More News:
Photographer honoured for image of royal celebration
A PHOTOGRAPHER from Wargrave is to have one of ... [more]
Villager resurrects campaign to save historic pub sign
A PUB in Wargrave is facing demands to reinstall ... [more]
