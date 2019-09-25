Brakspear launch new beer for literary festival

AUTHOR Amanda Jennings enjoyed her first taste of a new beer which has been launched to celebrate this year's Henley Literary Festival.

The Binfield Heath author visited the Angel on the Bridge pub on Tuesday to sample a pint of Writer's Block.

Punters will be able to purchase the drink at this and other Brakspear-owned pubs during the festival.

This includes The Bull in Bell Street, The Bull in Wargrave and The Three Horseshoes.

It was produced at the Bell Street brewery and as part of the partnership, 10p from every sale will be donated to the festival team.

Mrs Jennings said: “I am not a regular beer drinker, but I quite enjoyed it. It felt like a really summery drink that you could enjoy with your friends.

“I am really looking forward to this year's literary festival and I am delighted they have developed a beer to celebrate it.

“Being a local girl who grew up enjoying a pint of Brakspear, it is lovely to be invited for a drink to celebrate.

“The festival is always one of the highlights of my year. They have welcomed me from the start.

“Anyone who goes to the festival knows that it has a very diverse range of speakers.”

She will be appearing for Book Club Monday and will be talking about her book The Cliff House alongside Mike Gayle and Erin Kelly at 8.30pm.

On Wednesday at 8.30pm, Mrs Jennings will then be interviewing Mick Herron, Lisa Jewell and Simon Kernick at the Crime & Wine evening.

Emma Sweet, marketing manager for Brakspear, added: “It is a first for the literary festival to have its own beer.

“We can't guarantee that if they have writer's block it will unblock it! It is a unique beer brewed in the centre of Henley.

“It is nice to celebrate good things going on in Henley. We have brewed 14 firkins of Writer's Block and when it's gone, it's gone.”