A STREET party to commemorate VE Day will take place in Wargrave on May 8 next year.

Residents are being urged to save the date for the celebration of the 75th anniversary of the end of war in Europe.

The Wargrave branch of the Royal British Legion is organising the event, which will be held on Mill Green from noon to 4pm.

There will be entertainment, competitions, children’s activities and the opportunity to dress up. More details will be released nearer the time.