Christie talk

Residents pay tribute to man who was ‘Mr Goring’
TRIBUTES have been paid to a community campaigner ... [more]
Monday, 30 September 2019
A TALK about the life and career of crime author Agatha Christie will be given at Goring village hall on October 18 at 1.30pm.
The speaker will be Judy Dewey, curator of the Wallingford Museum. Christie lived in the town.
After the talk, guests will be served a traditional afternoon tea.
Tickets cost £15 and are available from Susan Ritchie on (01491) 873940 or email suan_ritchie1@yahoo.co.uk
30 September 2019
More News:
Residents pay tribute to man who was ‘Mr Goring’
TRIBUTES have been paid to a community campaigner ... [more]
Dentist risked own teeth playing rugby for England
WITH the rugby world cup in Japan now under way, ... [more]
POLL: Have your say