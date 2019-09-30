Monday, 30 September 2019

Christie talk

A TALK about the life and career of crime author Agatha Christie will be given at Goring village hall on October 18 at 1.30pm.

The speaker will be Judy Dewey, curator of the Wallingford Museum. Christie lived in the town.

After the talk, guests will be served a traditional afternoon tea.

Tickets cost £15 and are available from Susan Ritchie on (01491) 873940 or email suan_ritchie1@yahoo.co.uk

