Monday, 30 September 2019

MIGGS meet

THE annual meeting of the Mobility Issues Group for Goring and Streatley will take place at Goring village hall on October 25 at 3pm.

All are welcome to attend. For more information, call John Boler on (01491) 873481 or email contact
miggs@gmail.com                                                                                                            

