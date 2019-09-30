MIGGS meet

Residents pay tribute to man who was ‘Mr Goring’
TRIBUTES have been paid to a community campaigner ... [more]
Monday, 30 September 2019
THE annual meeting of the Mobility Issues Group for Goring and Streatley will take place at Goring village hall on October 25 at 3pm.
All are welcome to attend. For more information, call John Boler on (01491) 873481 or email contact
miggs@gmail.com
30 September 2019
Dentist risked own teeth playing rugby for England
WITH the rugby world cup in Japan now under way, ... [more]
