Parish history

HISTORIAN Dr Simon Draper will give a lecture on the parish of Whitchurch at the next meeting of the Whitchurch and Goring History Society.

The content will form the basis of a new chapter in the Victorian County History, Volume XX.

The meeting will take place at Goring Heath parish hall at Whitchurch Hill on the B471 on October 17 at 8pm with coffee served from 7.30pm.

All are welcome but non-members pay a £3 entry fee, to include refreshments.