Correction

Residents pay tribute to man who was ‘Mr Goring’
TRIBUTES have been paid to a community campaigner ... [more]
Monday, 30 September 2019
A CAPTION for a photograph of three parish councillors at the official opening of Peppard pavilion in the Standard on September 13 incorrectly identified one of them as Veronica Treacher. In fact, it was Vivien Mitchell. We apologise for this error and any embarrassment caused.
30 September 2019
More News:
Residents pay tribute to man who was ‘Mr Goring’
TRIBUTES have been paid to a community campaigner ... [more]
Dentist risked own teeth playing rugby for England
WITH the rugby world cup in Japan now under way, ... [more]
POLL: Have your say