Looking ahead

A FREE event about the practical, legal and financial issues surrounding death is to be held at the River & Rowing Museum in Henley on October 22.

The Later Life Advice Afternoon will feature experts including Julian Walker, director of funeral directors A B Walker, Elizabeth Short, associate solicitor with law firm Blandy & Blandy, and antiques auctioneer Pascal McNamara.

To register to attend, call 0118 9839 419 or email

patricia@abwalker.co.uk