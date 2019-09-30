Regatta meal

Residents pay tribute to man who was ‘Mr Goring’
TRIBUTES have been paid to a community campaigner ... [more]
Monday, 30 September 2019
A DINNER in aid of Wargrave and Shiplake Regatta will be held at Hurst Village Hall on November 9.
For more information, visit wsregatta.co.uk
30 September 2019
More News:
Residents pay tribute to man who was ‘Mr Goring’
TRIBUTES have been paid to a community campaigner ... [more]
Dentist risked own teeth playing rugby for England
WITH the rugby world cup in Japan now under way, ... [more]
POLL: Have your say