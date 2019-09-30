Monday, 30 September 2019

Church music

A MUSIC and history evening will be held at St James’ Church in Bix tomorrow (Saturday) at 7.30pm.

Entry is free and visitors will be able to relive the history of Bix and Assendon and listen to period music. Refreshments will be served.

Donations towards the Friends of Bix Church will be welcomed.

