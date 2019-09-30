Church music

Residents pay tribute to man who was ‘Mr Goring’
TRIBUTES have been paid to a community campaigner ... [more]
Monday, 30 September 2019
A MUSIC and history evening will be held at St James’ Church in Bix tomorrow (Saturday) at 7.30pm.
Entry is free and visitors will be able to relive the history of Bix and Assendon and listen to period music. Refreshments will be served.
Donations towards the Friends of Bix Church will be welcomed.
30 September 2019
Dentist risked own teeth playing rugby for England
WITH the rugby world cup in Japan now under way, ... [more]
