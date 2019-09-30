Celebrating the lives of lost friends

FIFTY people attended a party in Henley to remember two old friends.

The event at the Three Tuns in Market Place was commemorating Susie Kendrick, who was murdered in Spain in 1995, and Tim Green, who died some years before that.

It was attended by 32-year-old Miss Kendrick’s brother Tim, who still lives in Henley, and Mr Green’s sister Sue Bloomer, from Stoke Row.

Many of those present had known the pair as students at King James College, now The Henley College, in the Eighties.

The party was organised by Henley town councillor and professional events manager Sarah Miller, who knew them both, after talking to Mrs Bloomer.

She put together a slideshow of photographs that was shown on the night as well as a playlist of Eighties hits by bands like the Cure and the Jam.

Cllr Miller said: “We had a bit of a slow start but by the end of the evening it was really busy. I kept thinking, ‘oh my God, that’s so-and-so’ as they came through the door. We all became teenagers again and it was as if we’d never been apart even though we hadn’t seen each other in 30 years.

“Sue and Tim were incredibly popular Henley people and it was wonderful that so many people could get together and remember two very special friends. They were also both very musical so a lot of effort went into the playlist as we wanted it to reflect the time.”

Miss Kendrick, who was 31 and lived in Harpsden Road, was known to friends as Nog and sang in a number of local bands.

She had been missing for about a month when her body was found on the outskirts of Estepona on the Costa del Sol.

Mr Green, whose father John is chairman of the Henley and Peppard branch of the Royal British Legion, was also a musician and was still living in Oxfordshire.