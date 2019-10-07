Ghost drama

Bloom organisers happy with regional gold award and await national result
THE organisers of Goring’s award-winning entry ... [more]
Monday, 07 October 2019
THE Chiltern Players drama group will perform The Canterville Ghost at Peppard War Memorial Hall November 7 to 9 at 8pm.
Oscar Wilde’s story has been adapted by James Reynard.
Tickets cost £10 or £8 for under 15s. For more information, call 07512 392625.
07 October 2019
More News:
Bloom organisers happy with regional gold award and await national result
THE organisers of Goring’s award-winning entry ... [more]
Wife’s double surprise for 60th wedding anniversary
A WOMAN received two surprises from her husband ... [more]
POLL: Have your say