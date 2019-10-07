Monday, 07 October 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Sue Ryder fireworks

THIS year’s fireworks display at the Sue Ryder palliative care hub in Nettlebed will take place on Saturday, October 26.

Attractions will include food and drink stalls, a tombola, a Halloween fancy dress competition for children and traditional games such as a coconut shy and splat the rat.

Community fund-raising manager Gemma Wise said: “We are so pleased to be able to run our much-loved fireworks display for another year.

“Come along and enjoy a great evening, while helping to support the palliative and bereavement care we provide for patients and their families across South Oxfordshire.”

The event is being supported by Invesco.

Advance tickets cost £5 for adults, £3 for children or £15 for families comprising two adults and up to three children and can be bought until Wednesday, October, 23 at www.sueryder.org/
southoxfireworks

Tickets will also be available on the day at £7.50 for adults, £5 for children and £20 for families.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33