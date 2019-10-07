Sue Ryder fireworks

THIS year’s fireworks display at the Sue Ryder palliative care hub in Nettlebed will take place on Saturday, October 26.

Attractions will include food and drink stalls, a tombola, a Halloween fancy dress competition for children and traditional games such as a coconut shy and splat the rat.

Community fund-raising manager Gemma Wise said: “We are so pleased to be able to run our much-loved fireworks display for another year.

“Come along and enjoy a great evening, while helping to support the palliative and bereavement care we provide for patients and their families across South Oxfordshire.”

The event is being supported by Invesco.

Advance tickets cost £5 for adults, £3 for children or £15 for families comprising two adults and up to three children and can be bought until Wednesday, October, 23 at www.sueryder.org/

southoxfireworks

Tickets will also be available on the day at £7.50 for adults, £5 for children and £20 for families.