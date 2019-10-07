Parish may write plan

EYE and Dunsden could create its own neighbourhood development plan.

The parish council says this would enable the community to identify suitable sites for development and make applications such as Gladman’s failed proposal to build 245 new homes on 13.5 hectares of land less likely to succeed.

The developer gave up on its plans to build on three fields between Kiln Road and Peppard Road earlier this year after it lost an appeal against South Oxfordshire District Council’s refusal of planning permission and was denied a court appeal.