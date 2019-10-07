Monday, 07 October 2019

May enjoys civic service and parade

THE Mayor of Henley and dignitaries paraded through the town centre for the civic service.

Town councillors and invited guests made their way from the town hall to St Mary’s Church in Hart Street, led by the town sergeant James Churchill-Coleman carrying the mace.

These included Lady Cynthia Hall, deputy lieutenant of Oxfordshire, Lady Jay, high sheriff of Oxfordshire, Les Sibley, chairman of Oxfordshire County Council, David Bretherton, chairman of South Oxfordshire District Council, Jocelyn Towns, leader of Marlow Town Council, Ann Midwinter, Mayor of Thame, and Lee Upcraft, Mayor of Wallingford.

The service was led by the rector of Henley Fr Jeremy Tayler.

Mayor Ken Arlett said: “The service is held to bless the town and councillors for all the hard work they do. It all went really well and there were plenty of people in church.”

