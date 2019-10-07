Former matron returns to retirement complex to join the fun

A FORMER matron at the Thamesfield retirement complex in Henley returned to help residents and staff take part in the annual World’s Biggest Coffee Morning on Friday.

About 20 residents enjoyed refreshments including a chocolate hedgehog cake, a lemon drizzle cake, cupcakes and shortbread biscuits.

They played games, including putting a sticker on a poster with their eyes closed and guessing how many jelly beans were in a jar.

They were joined by Wendy Eltze, of Albert Road, Henley, who worked there for more than three decades before retiring two years ago.

She said: “I have a lot of fond memories. The thing I enjoyed the most was getting to know local people and the community feeling there is here.

“We used to see cancer patients here all the time and we used to help with palliative care. People wanted to come here because they had heard such good things.

“This is a wonderful social event for the residents and it is important to support this great cause.”

The total raised was £247.19. Sue Palmer, marketing executive at Thamesfield, said: “My mother, Joan Blythe, had cancer and in the final stages of her life she was looked after by Macmillan nurses who were incredible.

“They made her last few weeks bearable and put her mind completely at rest.

“She called them her ‘angels’ and I don’t know what we would have done as a family without them.

“Events like this are really important. It brings all of the relatives and residents together to help the community.

“I think it is one of the highlights of the year.”