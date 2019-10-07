Neighbours enjoy annual gathering

MORE than 60 people attended a coffee morning at Bowling Court in Henley in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support.

The annual event at the retirement development off Fair Mile raised £710.

Visitors enjoyed lemon drizzle, chocolate and fruit cakes, among others. There was also a raffle with prizes including wine and a cook book signed by celebrity chef Mary Berry, who lives nearby but couldn’t attend so sent her best wishes.

Organiser June Grindley, 81, said: “It was wonderful. I think we had more people here this year. My sister’s eldest boy was killed by the disease at the age of 55 and my brother has prostate cancer, so I feel I’m helping my family by holding this event.

“As long as I have got my breath, I’ll be holding it. It’s good to get more people involved.”