Veterinary centre raises awareness of arthritis in dogs

MORE than 50 people attended a charity dog walk in Henley to raise awareness about canine arthritis.

About 40 dogs were brought along to the event, which took place in Marsh Meadows.

The owners took their pets on a short walk around the meadow as many of the animals suffer with the condition. Symptoms include postural changes, lameness, fatigue, depression, weak hind limbs and difficulty getting comfortable.

The event was organised by the Veterinary Centre in Reading Road, the Big Dog Bed Company in Nuffield and Doggy Dips Canine Hydrotherapy Centre in Sonning Common. They set up a marquee in the meadow and offered information leaflets about arthritis.

Owners were offered blue and yellow bandanas to tie around their pet’s neck which say “Be nice, I’m arthritic”.

A total of £170 was raised through donations, which will be sent to support group Canine Arthritis Management. Sarah Whittaker, a veterinary nurse at the centre, said osteoarthritis was the most common cause of chronic pain in dogs.

She said: “It’s one of the biggest causes of euthanasia in old dogs. They are so crippled by their pain that they can’t manage to go on.”