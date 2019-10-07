Race day nearing

ABOUT 700 people have registered to take part in the Henley half marathon and 10km, which will take place next Sunday, October 13.

Both races will start from Henley Rugby Club, off Marlow Road, at 9.30am.

The half marathon runners will head over Henley Bridge towards Remenham and the Flower Pot in Aston. They will then return along the towpath and cross the bridge once more before heading onto Fawley, Assendon and back to the rugby club via Fair Mile.

The 10km runners will head along Marlow Road towards Fawley, Assendon and also come back via the Fair Mile.

Entry on the day costs £40 for the half marathon and £30 for the 10km. All runners will be chip-timed and there will be water stations en route with biodegradable cups.

The event is being organised by Henley’s two Rotary clubs and all proceeds will go to charities supported by Rotary.

To register, visit www.henley

halfmarathon.org