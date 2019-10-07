Monday, 07 October 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Quiz night

A QUIZ night will take place at Shiplake Memorial Hall on Friday, November 8 from 7.45pm.

It will be raising money to improve the neighbouring memorial field by renovating the park benches and tending hedges.

Teams should comprise six to eight people. Tickets cost £10 each, which includes food and wine. To book, email
lottie@shiplakehall.com

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33