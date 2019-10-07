Second food festival to serve up fiery feast

DOZENS of people attended a party to promote the second Eat! Food Festival in Henley next year.

Organiser Philippa Ratcliffe was also thanking those who took part in the inaugural event in June and July.

Guests at the event at the Regal Picturehouse cinema included Henley Mayor Ken Arlett, Deputy Mayor David Eggleton, town councillor Kellie Hinton and representatives of pubs, cafés, restaurants and food and drink sellers.

They watched a short film of highlights from the festival, then enjoyed a reception in the cinema lobby with canapés prepared by chef Simon Mckenzie.

Next year’s festival will run from June 13 to 27 and will include a vegan food fayre, a “feast over fire” celebrating grilled and barbecued food and drink tasting sessions. There will also be more events looking at sustainability and the impact that food production has on the environment.

Miss Ratcliffe said: “It will cover the whole gamut of food-related topics, not only the fun bits. We definitely want to include an element of education about reducing food waste, keeping things as local as possible and cutting single-use plastics.”