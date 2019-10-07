Torchlight procession off again

THE annual Christmas Eve torchlight procession through Goring has been cancelled once again.

Organisers revived the event last year after calling it off in 2017 but say it continued to attract crowds which were too large to manage.

The procession, in which participants march from the top of Goring high street and over the bridge to Streatley while carrying blazing torches, began more than 25 years ago.

It became so popular that visitors would descend on the village from around the country and even further afield, prompting fears that it was unsafe.

The organisers were worried about overcrowding and the fire risk and said they couldn’t hire enough volunteer marshals or afford to pay for security.

They tried to keep last year’s revival quiet by only telling villagers and not advertising it but the usual crowd came anyway.

The procession could be held again in future but the committee wants to take a year out to rethink its approach and recruit additional volunteers who can suggest new ideas and help on the night.

Instead there will be a carol concert on Streatley Meadows and participants will be able to buy torches in advance.

Anyone wishing to join the committee should email gstorchlight@gmail.com