Monday, 14 October 2019

Learn Spanish

A NEW Spanish class for children will take place in Sonning Common. 

It will run from 3.30pm to 4.20pm every Tuesday at the village hall in Wood Lane.

The lessons are aimed at pupils aged five to seven. Spaces are limited. 

To book, email cristina
teutli@icloud.com 

