Pastor uses loaf to help victims of trafficking

A PASTOR in Peppard will visit Mumbai in India to teach survivors of human trafficking how to bake.

Linsey Potter, who runs Springwater Church, in Blounts Court Road, and her husband Kevin will spend almost a week in the city from October 20.

She will be joined by Clare Pelling and Judy McAllister, who run the church’s baking workshops at 10am on Mondays.

The women will visit charity Oasis India, which supports survivors, and teach them about artisan baking.

Mrs Potter said Mumbai has a burgeoning market for artisan bread, such as focaccia and sourdough, so the skills they teach survivors could give them employment and opportunities.

Mrs Potter knows the charity, having worked with them in the late Nineties. At the time she lived in the city with her husband and helped people affected by HIV.

She said: “Oasis India are trying to find a way to train these girls so they can learn skills and get jobs, which will support them to become independent.

“Mumbai is a growing city. It’s a quite westernised population and there’s a growing desire to have things like artisan bread, coffee shops and all that sort of thing.

“It means it’s a really good opportunity for these girls because they can then get jobs baking bread in some of these shops or hotels.”

The charity operates a safe house for trafficking victims, many of whom are forced into the sex trade.

Mrs Potter said: “It’s a very big issue. I think victims are primarily girls and they are not necessarily young.

“There’s also a lot of boys who are trafficked into begging and labour. Trafficking happens in a lot of different ways. At the moment the focus is on the girls.”

Mrs Potter said she is looking forward to connecting with the charity once again and has launched on online fund-raiser to help pay for the trip. To donate, visit https://bit.ly/2Ip6CF4