Winter work

VOLUNTEERS are being invited to attend Wargrave Boating Club’s annual TLC Day on Sunday.

The club closed for the winter on September 29 and helpers are needed from 10am to 2pm to store boats and collect lost property.

Refreshments will be available and children are welcome to help out. For more information, email maria.monte@hotmail.co.uk

