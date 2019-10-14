Monday, 14 October 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Spooky tour

BRAKSPEAR will lead a ghost hunt at its pubs in Henley on Halloween.

It will run from 6pm to about 8pm on Thursday, October 31 and is open to over 18s only. 

Visitors will learn about the histories of the pubs and hear ghost stories.

Tickets cost £10 and proceeds go to mental health charity Mind. To book, email info@brakspear.co.uk

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33