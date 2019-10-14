Results...

GREENMORE Trophy (open class for match ploughs) and Paddy Horler Plate for best work by an area member: 1 Tony Horler, 2 Bill Parson, 3 Richard Norman

Charlie Belcher Perpetual Cup (open class for conventional ploughs): 1 Barry Woodley, 2 Chris Mead, 3 Paul Ambler

Michael Colston Perpetual Cup (reversible ploughs not more than five furrows): 1 Charlie Belcher, 2 Terry Sayer, 3 Melvin Stamp

George Druce Perpetual Challenge Cup (work done by a vintage tractor, hydraulic): 1 Chris Peel-Yates, 2 Peter Eldred, 3 Gordon Harmer

David Sarney Perpetual Challenge Cup (work done by a vintage tractor, trailed): 1 Graham Clifton, 2 Mike Yeats, 3 Mark Burrows

Arthur Aldridge Cup (work done by a vintage tractor, amateurs): 1 Edwin Dunmore, 2 Ray Handy, 3 Robert Kimber

Gross Family Cup (old grey Fergusons): 1 Dave Mobbs, 2 David Bailey, 3 Rob Williams