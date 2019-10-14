Torched hut could be reinstated

A FIRE at the scout hut in Shiplake has damaged around 40 per cent of the building, it has been confirmed.

Members of 1st Shiplake Scouts say they are confident repairs can be carried out without needing to replace the roof.

Thames Valley Police is treating the blaze on Shiplake Row as arson, although no arrests have been made since the incident on the evening of September 9.

The old leaking roof was repaired as part of a £13,000 campaign and there were concerns that the hut would be beyond repair following the blaze.

Ernie Povey, group chairman, said: “There is extensive damage to the timber floor and side walls. Around 40 per cent of the building is damaged.

“Works would involve propping up the timber roof, which has been recently replaced at enormous cost, as this can be repaired without the need for the whole roof to be done again fortunately.

“The side walls and rear gable end will be replaced, as will the main hut floor, which have been extensively damaged by the fire.

“Hopefully we can get repairs done as soon as possible and get all of our group members back into their usual routine.”

The scout group have expressed their thanks to 89th Reading Scouts for helping with temporary accommodation.

It is not yet known how much repairs will cost and Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service continue to investigate the incident.

Supporters are hoping to raise money for the scout group with a quiz at Dunsden village hall tonight (Friday), which starts at 7.30pm.