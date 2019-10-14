Called off

Councillor told she can stay in UK after Brexit
A COUNCILLOR who moved to Britain from Bulgaria ... [more]
Monday, 14 October 2019
A FREE song recital at St Mary’s Church in Henley on Saturday was cancelled after a soloist came down with a sore throat.
The event, presented by Andrew Darke and Mary Daniels, was to include George Butterworth’s A Shropshire Lad.
14 October 2019
