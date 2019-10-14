Care home unveils coat of arms designed by residents

A CARE home in Shiplake has installed a coat of arms in its drawing room.

Lashbrook House in Mill Road unveiled the shield, which was designed by residents, with the help of David Eggleton, Deputy Mayor of Henley. He removed a cover to reveal the artwork as residents and staff watched.

The design is split into four sections comprising two wildlife scenes, a depiction of some of the activities at the home and a smiling staff member.

It was painted by Jill Waud, from Henley, who runs art classes for Henley Stroke Club, after she was sent a sketch of the design and asked to help.

Carpenter David Flood, from London, made the wooden frame after he was asked by the daughter of a former client who now lives at the home. Mrs Waud said: “At first I thought how will I get all the different elements together. Eventually I painted a river through it, joining it up and bringing it all together.”

Cllr Eggleton said: “It’s excellent. A lot of work has gone into it and it tells a story. It’s an appropriate depiction of what goes on here.”

Louise Light, life enhancement co-ordinator at the home, came up with the idea after visiting Ladder to the Moon in London, a social enterprise that provides training and consultancy for residential care providers.

She said: “They put forward things we could possibly do and this was the thing that really struck a chord with me. It was a case of putting it all together and working out how we were going to make it work and involve the residents.

“It did take about a year to get it all together. It’s celebrating what we do here and we are thrilled with it.”