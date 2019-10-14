Hearing help

Councillor told she can stay in UK after Brexit
A COUNCILLOR who moved to Britain from Bulgaria ... [more]
Monday, 14 October 2019
THE charity Action on Hearing Loss will be holding an information and advice session at Henley library on October 31 from 10am to 1pm.
It will cover a range of topics, including hearing loss and tinnitus and where to find help and support.
If you are unable to attend, call the free information line on 08088 080123.
14 October 2019
More News:
Councillor told she can stay in UK after Brexit
A COUNCILLOR who moved to Britain from Bulgaria ... [more]
POLL: Have your say