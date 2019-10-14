Rowing talk

JURGEN GROBLER will be discussing his career at Leander Club in Henley on November 8.

The GB men’s chief rowing coach will be in conversation with Leander’s immediate past president Jeremy Randall about his life, from his professional beginnings with the East German team in the Seventies to the preparations for next year’s Olympics in Tokyo.

The event, which starts at 6.45pm, will include a two-course dinner. Tickets are £25 per person. For more information, email events@

leander.co.uk