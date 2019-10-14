Race day approaching

THE annual Henley half-marathon and Henley Standard 10km race will set off from Henley Rugby Club in Marlow Road at 9.30am on Sunday.

Proceeds from the event, which is being organised by the Rotary Clubs of Henley and Henley Bridge, will be shared between local causes and the Blood Bikes charity.

A representative from the organisation, which transports urgent blood and milk supplies on motorcycles for premature babies, will be demonstrating their bike in the grounds.

The race, which has been running for more than 30 years, raises more than £20,000 annually.

Recent beneficiaries include Camp Mohawk for disabled children in Crazies Hill, which received £2,000 for a new boiler. Entry to the half-marathon, which is sponsored by Invesco, is £35 (£40 on the morning) and entering the 10km is £30 (£35 on the morning).

Before the races start several roads will be closed. From just before 9.30am Marlow Road will be shut between the entrance to Toad Hall garden centre and the roundabout at Northfield End. This is to allow the 10km runners to go up to Icehouse Lane. Once the last runner has passed, the road will be re-opened.

To allow for the start of the half marathon, part of Bell Street and the whole of both New Street and River Side will be closed.

Henley Bridge will be closed going out of town as will White Hill as far as Remenham Lane, where the runners will turn off. The closures are estimated to last about 15 minutes.