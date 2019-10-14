Pumpkin festival proves popular despite downpours

ABOUT 300 people defied torrential rain at this year’s squash and pumpkin festival at the Tolhurst Organic Partnership on the Hardwick Estate in Whitchurch.

The event, now in its seventh year, included a “guess the weight of the pumpkin” competition and a new stall selling savoury lentils, coconut, pumpkin and vegetable curry, squash and basmati rice biryani, mixed vegetables and other Indian treats.

Children’s entertainer Bertie Slippers performed and there were bubble blowing and squash painting workshops. Lin’s Veg Shed, an organic vegetable shop set up on the estate earlier this year, was decorated with 700 pumpkins of various shapes and sizes which people could buy.

Iain Tolhurst, who organised the event, said: “It was far better than we had expected — we were predicting a low turnout given the weather but that didn’t materialise and we had the same number that we’d get on a sunnier day.

“We had some lovely comments and nobody seemed at all bothered by the weather. The only thing we’d advertised but couldn’t put on was the bouncy castle because it was too wet and windy.”