Remembering

Match raises £2,500 for family of dead police officer
A CHARITY football match raised at least £2,500 ... [more]
Monday, 21 October 2019
THE annual bereavement service at St Mary’s Church in Wargrave will be held on November 3 at 6pm.
All are welcome to attend. If you would like to have someone remembered at the service, send the details before October 29 to Kim Moul in the parish office at kim.moul@wargravechurch.
org.uk
21 October 2019
