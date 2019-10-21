Monday, 21 October 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Remembering

THE annual bereavement service at St Mary’s Church in Wargrave will be held on November 3 at 6pm.

All are welcome to attend. If you would like to have someone remembered at the service, send the details before October 29 to Kim Moul in the parish office at kim.moul@wargravechurch.
org.uk

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33