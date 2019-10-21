Monday, 21 October 2019

Explosive talk

A BOMB disposal expert will give a talk about his career at a meeting of the Henley and Peppard branch of the Royal British Legion on Monday at 11.30am.

Lt Col John Balding, who was awarded the George Medal for “acts of great bravery” will speak at the Christ Church Centre in Reading Road.

The talk is followed by a two-course lunch. All are welcome. For a ticket (£12), email helentwalsh2014@gmail.com

