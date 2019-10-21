River history

Match raises £2,500 for family of dead police officer
A CHARITY football match raised at least £2,500 ... [more]
Monday, 21 October 2019
HISTORIAN Simon Wenham will give a talk about 150 years of boating on the Thames at the River & Rowing Museum in Henley on October 24 at 7pm.
He will address common misconceptions about the river’s history.
For tickets (£7), call (01491) 415600.
21 October 2019
More News:
Match raises £2,500 for family of dead police officer
A CHARITY football match raised at least £2,500 ... [more]
POLL: Have your say