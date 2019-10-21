Society lunch

Match raises £2,500 for family of dead police officer
A CHARITY football match raised at least £2,500 ... [more]
Monday, 21 October 2019
THE Henley Society will hold its Christmas lunch at the Christ Church Centre in Reading Road, on December 13 from 12.30pm.
The society, which was established in 1961 to help preserve the heritage of the town, will hold its annual meeting at the same venue on April 3 from 7pm.
21 October 2019
