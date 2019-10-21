Monday, 21 October 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Society lunch

THE Henley Society will hold its Christmas lunch at the Christ Church Centre in Reading Road, on December 13 from 12.30pm.

The society, which was established in 1961 to help preserve the heritage of the town, will hold its annual meeting at the same venue on April 3 from 7pm.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33