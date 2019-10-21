Rowing gala and conference

A GALA evening is to take place at the River & Rowing Museum in Henley before a biennial rowing conference.

The reception and dinner will be held on November 15, the evening before the “Rowing futures: inspiration, engagement and the future” conference, which brings together international guest speakers.

The event will be used to celebrate the launch of the new women’s rowing display in the museum’s International Rowing Gallery.

Double Olympic champion Helen Glover and GB coach Robin Williams will be the guests of honour at the event. They will be taking part in a question and answer session with guests, chaired by Olympic rower Greg Searle.

Brendan Purcell, performance director of the GB rowing team, and Andy Triggs-Hodge, a triple Olympic gold medallist, are among the guest speakers at the conference.

This will be chaired by Dr Robert Treharne-Jones, who is an Olympic commentator and rowing historian.

The conference runs from 9.30am to 5.30pm on November 16 and sessions will include an inside perspective on the GB team’s preparations for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Tickets for the reception cost £55 and a two-day conference package costs £115. For more information, call (01491) 415600 or visit rrm.co.uk/whats-on/rowing-futures