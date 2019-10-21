Legion curry supper pays tribute to service of Gurkhas

ABOUT 45 people enjoyed a Nepalese supper at the Christ Church Centre in Henley on Saturday.

They were served curries from the Happy Gurkha, whose staff are former Gurkha soldiers providing catering at events.

The lunch was organised by the Henley and Peppard branch of the Royal British Legion and raised about £120 for the Gurkha Welfare Trust.

Branch president John Green had brought a kukri, a Gurkha knife, to the event and explained that his father had received it on the Western Front during the First World War.

The guests were served samosas, pakoras and poppadoms followed by a choice of meat and vegetable curries. They also tried deep fried loops of flour dipped in syrup called Mithai Jeri.

Mr Green said: “It was a very successful event and one or two people decided to become sponsors of the trust.

“I gave the Exhortation at the start, which went down very well, and focused minds on the terrific contribution the Gurkhas have made to the British Army for more than 200 years. Then Samantha Thirlby-Smith, who runs the Happy Gurkha, showed a couple of videos, which showed how the trust works to bring supplies to remote villages.

“The food was a fantastic example of Nepalese cooking.

“We hope to hold another event next year and hopefully include serving members of the Gurkhas.”