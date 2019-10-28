Christmas run

First national win for Goring's Bloom team
GORING has won its first gold award at national ... [more]
Monday, 28 October 2019
A TRACTOR run led by Father Christmas will take place in Sonning Common on Thursday, December 19 from 5.45pm.
It will be raising money for Sonning Common Youth Club and the village’s first responders. The route is yet to be confirmed.
28 October 2019
More News:
First national win for Goring's Bloom team
GORING has won its first gold award at national ... [more]
Pair conquer seven peaks in aid of girl’s back surgery
TWO men from Goring cycled 340km across seven ... [more]
POLL: Have your say