First national win for Goring's Bloom team
GORING has won its first gold award at national ... [more]
Monday, 28 October 2019
AN environmental campaign group in Sonning Common is to hold an information event.
Members of Eco SoCo will be at the Butcher’s Arms pub in Blounts Court Road on Wednesday, November 6 from 8pm. All are welcome.
28 October 2019
